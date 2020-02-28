Water main break reported in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A water main break Friday in a Rochester neighborhood was the result of cold air and shifting ground.
It happened in the 1300 block of 3rd Ave. SE on Friday morning and was going to take hours to fix, the public works department said.
