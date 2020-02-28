Clear

Water main break reported in Rochester neighborhood

It happened in the 1300 block of 3rd Ave. SE on Friday morning.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 2:55 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A water main break Friday in a Rochester neighborhood was the result of cold air and shifting ground.

It happened in the 1300 block of 3rd Ave. SE on Friday morning and was going to take hours to fix, the public works department said.

For more Minnesota news, click here. 

For more Rochester news, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Bill to Make Lemonade Stands Legal

Image

$2 million approved for projects

Image

Schools are prepared for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/27

Image

Section basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

Looking ahead to the next hunt

Image

Helping with the census

Image

Kmart lot controversy continues

Image

Visiting Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo's newest Cougar

Community Events