Water closes Olmsted County road near Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. – High water has closed a portion of Olmsted Fillmore County Road 138.
Water over the road has closed the section between Minnesota Trunk Highway 30 and the Root River Bridge. County Road 138 is open from the west intersection of Highway 30, near 110th Street SE, to the Root River Bridge.
Olmsted County Public Works is reminding drivers to proceed with caution, slowdown in work zones, and never enter a blocked off road.
