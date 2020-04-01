Watching out for fraud COVID-19 calls, emails

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday may be April Fools' Day but there's one trick nobody wants to fall for, COVID-19 fraud.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department says deputies have heard of criminal calling, texting and emailing people while posing as local health officials. They’ll then offer coroanvirus testing or other medical services.

The goal is to obtain access to personal information.

The department says everyone should avoid answering phone calls from numbers they don't recognize or by clicking on untrustworthy links.

You should also never provide financial or Medicare information over the phone.

Capt. Scott Behrns explained, "If you don't feel that it's right, it's most likely not right. So investigate it before you do anything. Never give out personal information over the phone or email unless you're calling a place you know is secure. If you're calling your bank to make a transfer or something that's different than receiving a call."

It is now particularly important with financial help on the way from federal relief stimulus checks for many Americans that people remain on alert.

Behrns added, “If you get about stuff that's related to COVID from the CDC or the IRS it is almost always a scam. They are old fashioned, and they go through the mail.”

You'll also want to watch where you're getting your Wi-Fi and don't check sensitive information like medical records or bank information at public locations.