Watching our for heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise

ROCHESTER, Minn - As temperatures creep past the 90-degree mark many of us will need to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Whether you work in construction, are a landscaper, or even just work out in your yard around your home heat waves can impact us all.

Director Ken Jones with Rochester Emergency Management says signs of a heat stroke include hot, red, dry or damp skin with a fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

If you see signs of a heat stroke call 911 right away and move to a cooler location. However, you should now drink anything.

Heat exhaustion is another heat-related illness to look out for, Jones explained, “Heat exhaustion you can see someone with profuse sweating and it's just more sweating than you'd expect. The skin will start to feel cool and clammy. You might feel a little bit sick to your stomach or just not feel as well. Those are some of the early signs of heat exhaustion.”

If you’re starting to feel signs of heat exhaustion you should move to a cool place, loosen your clothing, and sip water. If your symptoms last longer than one hour you should seek medical help.

You’ll also want to keep an eye on more vulnerable community memes like kids, the elderly, pregnant women, and even pets.

You’ll also want to be aware of heat cramps and sunburns, of course. You can find that information, and more, by clicking here.