Watch it live here.
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 10:02 AM
Related Content
- Watch live at noon: Minnesota Gov. Walz with an update on Capitol safety
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health officials give COVID-19 update
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz hosts press conference
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz announces state is loosening restrictions
- Watch live at 3:30: Minnesota Gov. Walz gives update on the state's coronavirus response
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz talks about COVID's impact on public safety
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extends peacetime emergency
- Watch: Gov. Walz, health professionals with an update to Minnesotans
Scroll for more content...