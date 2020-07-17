Clear
Iowa Gov. Reynolds directing all school districts to prepare for in-person learning

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts as she updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts as she updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday the situation about students returning to school in the fall is “fluid” and that “Iowa law says in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction.”

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 9:11 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:25 AM

VAN METER, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increase in the state.

Reynolds’ decision Friday will invalidate plans implemented by some districts to limit in-person classes to one day a week for most students with online learning on other days.

The governor’s actions are in line with the fervent recommendations of President Donald Trump. Reynolds says districts could seek waivers from the 50% requirement to the state Education Department.

There will be no change in the Education Department’s recommendation that districts not require that students and teachers wear masks in school.

“Iowa’s approach to returning to schools must be in the best interest of schools and families,” Reynolds said. “There is so much more to school than academic instruction.”

Reynolds also noted that while online learning was essential in the spring when the pandemic began, it is “not a replacement for in-person classes.”

“We must take deliberate steps to ensure safety,” Reynolds said.

 

