It's official: Minnesota is partially shutting down again, and here's what that means for you

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Parts of Minnesota are shutting down again as the state grapples with the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state will undergo a four-week pause on social activities, in-person dining, sports and fitness establishments.

Starting Friday at 11:59 p.m. and until Dec. 18, the following will be in place:

In-person social gatherings with individuals outside your household are prohibited.

Bars and restaurants are dialed back to take-out and delivery service only.

Gyms, fitness studios, entertainment venues, event spaces, and similar establishments will need to close; and adult and youth sports are paused.

Retail businesses, salons, and places of worship may continue to operate with proper precautions in place.

Childcare remains open.

Schools will continue to operate under the Safe Learning Plan, which shifts between in-person, distance, and hybrid learning depending on the local conditions of the virus.

All other current restrictions also remain in effect.



“Today marks a somber milestone in the pandemic as we surpass 3,000 Minnesotans lost to COVID-19,” Governor Walz said. “This immense loss strikes at the heart of our state. We are at a breaking point. As hospitals near the crisis of turning away new patients, continuing as things are is simply not sustainable. The actions announced today will help prevent more families from losing a loved one and ensure our hospitals can treat those who fall ill. While these actions mean incredible hardship for many, they are the fastest way to recover our economy, keep our kids in school, and get back to the activities we love.”

You can see the entire 23-page release below: