Today’s verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only...
Posted by Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. AP
You can watch it here.
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 5:01 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2021 5:07 PM
Related Content
- Watch live at 5:30: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak after guilty verdicts in Floyd case
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak at 10:30 a.m. about riots
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz hosts press conference
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health officials give COVID-19 update
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz announces state is loosening restrictions
- Watch Gov. Walz live at 3: Minnesota lawmakers pressed to make changes after Floyd
- Minnesota Gov. Walz speaks about public safety prior to Chauvin verdict
- Watch live at 3: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak on police reform
- Watch live at 3:30: Minnesota Gov. Walz gives update on the state's coronavirus response
Scroll for more content...