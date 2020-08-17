Watch Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speak in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image
Watch Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speak in Cedar Rapids.
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 2:35 PM
Related Content
- Watch live at 4: Iowa Gov. Reynolds speaks on storm recovery
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Reynolds speaks on COVID-19 numbers
- Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks after announcing 21 new Coronavirus cases
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering Condition of the State
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks schools returning, coroanvirus
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Watch live at 11:30: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives press briefing
- Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties
- Gov. Reynolds: Parts of Iowa can re-open on Monday
Scroll for more content...