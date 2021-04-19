You can watch it live here.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image
You can watch it live here.
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 1:54 PM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 3:51 PM
Related Content
- Watch live at 5: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak about public safety prior to Chauvin verdict
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz with an update on Capitol safety
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz hosts press conference
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health officials give COVID-19 update
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz announces state is loosening restrictions
- Watch live at 3: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak on police reform
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak at 10:30 a.m. about riots
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz talks about COVID's impact on public safety
- Gov. Walz seeks new emergency center under public safety plan
Scroll for more content...