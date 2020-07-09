You can watch it live here.
You can watch it live here.
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 2:26 PM
Related Content
- Watch live at 3 p.m.: An update from Olmsted County health leaders
- Tornado Watch for Olmsted, Dodge County
- UPDATE: Semi catches fire in Olmsted County
- UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in Olmsted County
- UPDATE: One dead after Olmsted County collision
- The status of children's dental health in Olmsted County.
- United Way giving $150,000 to Olmsted County child health groups
- Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County declares health emergency, announces major expansion of closures
- Health officials: 17 clusters of cases in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...