Watch live at 3: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak on police reform

Watch at 3 p.m.
Gov. Tim Walz and other political leaders in Minnesota will speak at 3 p.m. to announce police reform and accountability legislative package. You can watch it here.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|9674
|693
|Ramsey
|3680
|167
|Stearns
|2081
|17
|Anoka
|1654
|87
|Nobles
|1599
|6
|Dakota
|1572
|71
|Olmsted
|740
|12
|Washington
|735
|36
|Rice
|594
|3
|Mower
|574
|2
|Kandiyohi
|534
|1
|Scott
|504
|3
|Clay
|490
|31
|Todd
|364
|2
|Wright
|362
|2
|Carver
|261
|2
|Sherburne
|260
|2
|Freeborn
|197
|0
|Benton
|190
|3
|Steele
|173
|0
|Lyon
|158
|2
|Blue Earth
|154
|1
|Martin
|143
|5
|St. Louis
|119
|14
|Cottonwood
|94
|0
|Pine
|94
|0
|Nicollet
|93
|11
|Crow Wing
|87
|9
|Goodhue
|86
|7
|Winona
|86
|15
|Watonwan
|86
|0
|Unassigned
|82
|31
|Otter Tail
|78
|1
|Carlton
|78
|0
|Chisago
|73
|1
|Polk
|67
|2
|Itasca
|58
|12
|Dodge
|55
|0
|Chippewa
|54
|1
|Morrison
|52
|0
|Le Sueur
|50
|1
|Douglas
|48
|0
|Meeker
|47
|1
|McLeod
|46
|0
|Becker
|45
|0
|Isanti
|44
|0
|Jackson
|43
|0
|Murray
|41
|0
|Pennington
|37
|0
|Waseca
|32
|0
|Faribault
|25
|0
|Sibley
|25
|1
|Mille Lacs
|24
|1
|Rock
|23
|0
|Beltrami
|21
|0
|Wabasha
|20
|0
|Fillmore
|20
|1
|Swift
|19
|1
|Brown
|17
|2
|Norman
|16
|0
|Pipestone
|14
|0
|Big Stone
|13
|0
|Aitkin
|13
|0
|Kanabec
|12
|1
|Wilkin
|12
|3
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Cass
|11
|2
|Wadena
|10
|0
|Pope
|10
|0
|Koochiching
|9
|0
|Redwood
|8
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|8
|0
|Renville
|8
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Grant
|6
|0
|Mahnomen
|6
|1
|Houston
|5
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|0
|Traverse
|5
|0
|Roseau
|5
|0
|Red Lake
|4
|0
|Clearwater
|3
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Stevens
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|4906
|150
|Woodbury
|2957
|38
|Black Hawk
|1813
|53
|Buena Vista
|1343
|4
|Linn
|1005
|80
|Dallas
|973
|26
|Marshall
|931
|18
|Wapello
|661
|22
|Johnson
|633
|8
|Crawford
|587
|2
|Muscatine
|568
|42
|Pottawattamie
|438
|10
|Tama
|419
|29
|Scott
|397
|10
|Dubuque
|371
|21
|Louisa
|354
|11
|Sioux
|332
|0
|Jasper
|276
|17
|Wright
|263
|0
|Washington
|206
|9
|Warren
|182
|1
|Plymouth
|173
|4
|Story
|169
|2
|Allamakee
|121
|4
|Hamilton
|104
|0
|Mahaska
|104
|14
|Poweshiek
|94
|8
|Webster
|88
|1
|Dickinson
|84
|0
|Clarke
|83
|1
|Boone
|79
|0
|Bremer
|74
|6
|Henry
|74
|2
|Taylor
|69
|0
|Des Moines
|68
|2
|Clinton
|67
|1
|Guthrie
|55
|3
|Cedar
|52
|1
|Cherokee
|51
|0
|Benton
|46
|1
|Monroe
|45
|6
|Jefferson
|43
|0
|Shelby
|42
|0
|Osceola
|41
|0
|Marion
|38
|0
|Jones
|38
|0
|Clay
|38
|0
|Franklin
|38
|0
|Hardin
|36
|0
|Lee
|36
|1
|Cerro Gordo
|36
|1
|Iowa
|35
|0
|Clayton
|34
|3
|Buchanan
|34
|1
|Emmet
|34
|0
|Sac
|34
|0
|Davis
|30
|1
|Madison
|30
|2
|Monona
|29
|0
|Pocahontas
|29
|0
|Fayette
|28
|0
|Harrison
|28
|0
|Lyon
|26
|0
|Humboldt
|26
|1
|Delaware
|25
|1
|Winneshiek
|25
|0
|Hancock
|24
|0
|Grundy
|23
|0
|Lucas
|22
|2
|Mills
|21
|0
|Floyd
|19
|1
|Butler
|18
|2
|Carroll
|17
|1
|Calhoun
|16
|0
|Page
|16
|0
|Appanoose
|16
|3
|Kossuth
|16
|0
|Greene
|15
|0
|Ida
|15
|0
|Keokuk
|15
|0
|Chickasaw
|15
|0
|Jackson
|14
|0
|Audubon
|13
|1
|Cass
|13
|0
|Winnebago
|12
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|11
|0
|Adair
|10
|0
|Union
|10
|0
|Palo Alto
|9
|0
|Montgomery
|9
|2
|Ringgold
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|0
|Mitchell
|6
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Decatur
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0