Watch live at 2: Minnesota Gov. Walz with the latest on coronavirus response

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP photo.
You can watch it live here.
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 12:36 PM
Related Content
- Watch live at 3:30: Minnesota Gov. Walz gives update on the state's coronavirus response
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz hosts press conference
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health officials give COVID-19 update
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health leaders give update on COVID-19 response
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health leaders give update on COVID-19 response
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extends peacetime emergency
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, Iowa's Steve King talk on pork processing crisis
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak at 10:30 a.m. about riots
- Watch Gov. Walz live at 3: Minnesota lawmakers pressed to make changes after Floyd
Scroll for more content...