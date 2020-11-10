Minnesota's newest restrictions targeting restaurants and bars, 18-35-year-olds

MINNEAPOLIS - New efforts to combat rising COVID-19 numbers in Minnesota will go until place Friday and will focus on the 18-35 age group.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the restrictions will apply to social gatherings, celebrations and receptions along with bars and restaurants.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve asked Minnesotans to make unprecedented sacrifices for the greater good. And they’ve done it. Because when times are tough, Minnesotans pull together,” said Governor Walz. “Each step of the way, we’ve followed the best data available. These targeted, science-based actions will help get the spread of the virus under control so that we can care for those who fall ill, get our kids in the classroom, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”

Walz said that the virus is being spread more between people ages 18-35.

All bars and restaurants will end dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and indoor capacity will be capped at 150 people and can not exceed 50 percent of capacity.

"Bar counter service will be closed for seating and service in all establishments besides those that only have counter service. In counter-service only establishments, patrons can line up with masks and then return to their table. These restrictions follow research that shows these environments become more risky later in the evening," Walz said.

Limits related to weddings and funeral receptions will be a phased-in approach but will lead to a 25-person cap. Those receptions may not take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

This announcement comes after a week of record-setting highs in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. Minnesota’s neighboring states have the highest infection rates in the nation. Minnesota’s case positivity rate is above 10 percent, twice the level at which COVID-19 spread is considered controllable.