You can watch it live here.
You can watch it live here.
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 1:34 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 4:41 PM
Related Content
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch live: Press conference from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch live at 2: Live update from the Minnesota Department of Public Health
- Watch live: An update from Minnesota health officials on COVID-19
- Minnesota Department of Health explains COVID-19 modeling
- Minnesota Department of Health updates lawmakers on COVID-19 in care centers
- Health Department: COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grow to 9
- Minnesota Department of Health releases new coronavirus demographic statistics
- Minnesota Department of Health releases new COVID-19 models
Scroll for more content...