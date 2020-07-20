Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports its 1st COVID-related death of child Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Watch live: An update from Minnesota health officials on COVID-19

You can watch it live here.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 1:52 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 2:06 PM

You can watch it live here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46204

Reported Deaths: 1581
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14734802
Ramsey5687248
Dakota3046100
Anoka2667110
Stearns264319
Nobles17066
Washington145840
Olmsted140020
Scott10107
Mower10062
Rice9158
Blue Earth6692
Clay66838
Wright6144
Kandiyohi6111
Carver5592
Sherburne4235
Todd4062
Lyon3773
Freeborn3251
St. Louis28516
Steele2791
Watonwan2780
Benton2663
Nicollet22513
Winona18616
Martin1845
Le Sueur1531
Cottonwood1470
Goodhue1478
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1241
Pine1170
Dodge1120
McLeod1110
Pipestone1115
Carlton1020
Beltrami1000
Douglas1000
Itasca9812
Polk953
Murray940
Isanti930
Unassigned9340
Waseca890
Chippewa861
Becker800
Morrison731
Meeker721
Faribault700
Sibley662
Jackson610
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Brown552
Lincoln470
Swift461
Fillmore450
Mille Lacs452
Renville444
Rock420
Koochiching362
Yellow Medicine350
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau310
Redwood270
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall210
Aitkin190
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Wadena190
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38707

Reported Deaths: 792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8354189
Woodbury346146
Black Hawk269260
Buena Vista175412
Johnson162810
Linn157787
Dallas154434
Scott128910
Dubuque118923
Marshall118420
Story9348
Pottawattamie91915
Wapello73831
Muscatine73145
Crawford6883
Sioux5350
Webster5305
Tama50929
Cerro Gordo43412
Wright4151
Warren4041
Jasper39317
Plymouth3776
Louisa37013
Dickinson3333
Washington2639
Hamilton2121
Boone1851
Clinton1752
Clay1591
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1357
Franklin1340
Carroll1321
Mahaska12817
Shelby1250
Des Moines1162
Emmet1150
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Hardin1050
Cedar1031
Marion1010
Guthrie1005
Henry1003
Floyd942
Jackson940
Benton931
Jones931
Cherokee881
Butler812
Monona810
Taylor810
Hancock762
Buchanan741
Sac730
Madison722
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Harrison690
Lyon690
Calhoun682
Kossuth680
Mitchell680
Jefferson660
Fayette650
Iowa651
Delaware631
Palo Alto610
Monroe597
Lee582
Mills580
Clayton573
Grundy570
Winnebago570
Winneshiek571
Union561
Davis451
Howard420
Worth390
Chickasaw380
Greene370
Lucas374
Appanoose343
Page310
Cass300
Unassigned290
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Audubon211
Adair200
Montgomery192
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Comfortable temps in the near term, but not without more rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Noon Wx 7-20

Image

Free tuition offered at Riverland Community College

Image

Gov. Reynolds directing in-person learning for schools

Image

Concerns grow over disregard for Rochester mask mandate at downtown bars

Image

Eviction moratorium to expire August 4

Image

Dave's 6:30a Weather 7-20

Image

Flapdoodles taking steps to ensure safety

Image

Major retailers implement mask policies

Image

Sean's Weather 7/19

Image

Byron baseball player battles cancer, joins his team back on the diamond

Community Events