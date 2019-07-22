Related Content
- Watch live at 1:30 p.m.: Clarksville vs. Bishop Garrigan at state softball
- Bishop Garrigan's season comes to a close
- West Hancock on 3-game winning streak ahead of showdown with Bishop Garrigan
- Watch Live at 5:30 p.m.: Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia at state softball
- Clarksville community on local star: 'People are nuts over Maddie Poppe'
- IGHSAU state softball pairings released
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m.
- Watch live: Hurricane Michael makes 'catastrophic' landfall
- IA HS Softball All-State Teams
- 'I am sorry': Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition (Watch live video)
Scroll for more content...