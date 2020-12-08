Minnesota Gov. Walz says vaccine process to begin 'sometime in the next week or so'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday laid out the state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccination and said the process will begin “sometime in the next week or so.”

Walz said healthcare workers and long-term care residents will be the first to receive the vaccine. Larger quantities will ramp up after a limited initial supply.

The state is preparing to receive 183,400 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. The first shipment expected next week will produce about 46,800 vaccines.

Walz said Minnesota’s plan “is solid” but urged patience, saying “this is going to take time.”

“It has been a painful journey,” he said.

The state of Minnesota will go over 4,000 deaths related to the virus in the coming days.

“You need to feel comfortable where this data is coming from and the safety around the vaccine,” he said.

“Try not to get your vaccine information off Facebook.”