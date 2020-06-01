Walz as Twin Cities move forward: 'This is a moment of real change'

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A moment of real change is here.

That was the message from Gov. Tim Walz on Monday as he spoke after the second night where security and order was restored on streets in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd last Monday.

“We saw large, peaceful protests focusing on systemic change that gets to the heart of why we are in this situation,” Walz said. “This is a moment of real change.”

He said that the curfew in the Twin Cities will remain in place for two more days, but it will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

It went into place at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“You can feel a sense of optimism coming back,” Walz said. “I don’t want to paint a picture that this is over, but we have re-grounded ourselves.”

While 276 people were arrested Sunday into Monday, it was a far cry from the devastation that engulfed the Twin Cities days earlier where building were set ablaze and looters were commonplace.