Gov. Reynolds: Iowa on track to open up COVID-19 vaccine for all April 5

DES MOINES, Iowa - The state of Iowa is still on track to open up the COVID-19 vaccine for all Iowans on April 5.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that due to an increase in vaccine allocation, “we remain on target” to open up the vaccine to all Iowans on the first Monday in April.

“When this occurs, there will be more demand than supply at first. Please be patient,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Iowa ranks in the top 10 nationally for vaccine administration and for the percentage of eligible people who have received at least one dose.