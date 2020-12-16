Iowa to ease some restrictions at bars, restaurants and sporting events

With the excitement surrounding a vaccine being available to some in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said things are trending in the right direction as she eased some restrictions.

Reynolds said the state will reduce some business restrictions.

Bars and restaurants can resume normal hours (patrons must still be seated).

Spectators at high school, youth or adult sports will be expanded to include members of the participant’s household.

Mask requirements will still be in place.

Reynolds said hospitalizations for COVID-19 are half what they were in mid-November when more than 1,500 Iowans were hospitalized.

She said the state’s positivity rate is 13.9 percent and the CDC reported Iowa ranks 35th in the nation for new cases.

Reynolds also said she will get the COVID-19 vaccine - eventually.

Reynolds said she will wait to get the vaccine until after Iowa’s healthcare workers and those at long-term care facilities get vaccinated.

“The decision to wait isn’t any hesitancy with the vaccine,” she said.