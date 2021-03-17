Iowa on the cups of no outbreaks at long-term care facilities for 1st time in nearly a year

It’s been nearly one year in the making.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state has one long-term care facility with a COVID-19 outbreak.

She said that the facility will likely be off the list shortly, meaning there will not be any outbreaks in the state for the first time since early April of 2020.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, visitation to facilities throughout the state will allow visitation at all times and for all residences.

Reynolds said that announcement is one of the most important steps to get back to normalcy.

“I can’t think of a single one that has brought more joy than this one,” Reynolds said.

She said that 90 percent of residents and 60 percent of staff at care facilities have opted to get vaccinated.