Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: 'We are really stressing our hospitals' capacity'

DES MOINES, Iowa - A day after announcing new restrictions across the state aimed at slowing the spread of the coroanvirus, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said protecting the state’s hospitals is a top priority.

“We’re going to dial up and dial back depending on where our numbers are at,” she said. “Right now, we are really stressing our hospitals' capacity.”

Reynolds said there are currently 1,510 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, and that makes up 28 percent of the people in hospitals.

She also said one of the state’s top priorities is to keep students in school throughout the state. Some schools, mainly in the Des Moines metro area, have gone to online learning.

“We are not seeing a lot of transmission from students in the classroom,” she said. “We have given schools a lot of flexibility.”

Reynolds’ latest mitigation strategies will be in place through Dec. 10.

You can see those strategies below: