Many north Iowa counties decline some or all of vaccine allotment for next week

Many counties in northern Iowa are declining some or all of their vaccine allotment for next week.

Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 43 have made that decision, and that includes the following counties in northern Iowa: Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Floyd, Chickasaw, Franklin and Butler.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said a big reason for the decision stems from the J&J vaccine being pulled.

“This shift isn’t unique to Iowa,” she said. “Vaccine hesitancy is becoming a real factor across the country.”

She said that young- and middle-aged adults are the least likely to be vaccinated.

The doses that counties are declining will be given to more populated areas, Reynolds said

In Iowa, 37 percent of those 18 and over are fully vaccinated. Fifty-three percent have had at least one dose of the vaccine.