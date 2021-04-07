New data shows more Iowans in their 40s, 50s and 60s being hospitalized due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that those hospitalized due to COVID-19 have shifted from older adults to those who are middle-aged.

Reynolds said that 61 percent of Iowans hospitalized are now in their 40s, 50s or 60s.

She said part of that is due to the number of older adults who have been vaccinated pieced with a much smaller percentage of those middle-aged who have received the vaccine.

Reynolds said that 35 percent of Iowans in their 40s have received at least one dose. That percentage is 39 percent for those in their 50s.

"I'm asking Iowans, if you feel comfortable please take the first vaccine that is available to you," she said.