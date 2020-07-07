Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 'All things are on the table' as state continues fight against COVID-19

With summer in full swing, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said everything is still on the table as the state continues its fight against the coronavirus.

Reynolds said Tuesday during a press conference that announced $50M that will help fund mental health issues in Iowa that it shouldn’t be a surprise if positive coronavirus tests in the state increase.

Part of that is due to increased testing and another factor is people being together in the summer.

Reynolds said that to limit the spread that “all things are on the table” including potentially altering how businesses such as bars operate.

“Young people are in the bars in the events, maybe you look at the hours?” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the focus across the state lies on not overwhelming hospitals.

“We can’t just focus on positive cases,” she said. “The more we test, you will see those numbers go up, but are they overwhelming our hospitals?”

Reynolds also said “we need to get kids back in schools” in the fall.

“I believe there is a way we can do it in a safe and responsible matter.”