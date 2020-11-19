More than 1 in every 4 long-term care facilities in Iowa has had a COVID-19 outbreak

Long-term care facilities continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus, including many in north Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that more than one-quarter of the state’s long term care facilities have had a COVID-19 outbreak.

Reynolds said 20 more long-term care facilities have reported an outbreak, which consists of three or more cases.

Reynolds said there are 114 long-term care facility outbreaks among the state’s 443 facilities.

Iowa reported 22,000 positive cases in the last seven days and Reynolds said the positivity rate is 17.5 percent.

Those numbers are down from the previous week but the governor said the state is still in a critical portion in the fight against the virus.

Positivity rates are stabilizing in many areas, but we have a whole lot of work to do to bring the numbers down where we can safely manage the virus,” she said.

North Iowa long-term care facility outbreaks

Cerro Gordo County: Good Shepherd Health Center - 62 positives, 4 recovered.

Floyd County: Nora Springs Care Center - 41 positives, 34 recovered.

Hancock County: Westview Care Center - 51 positives, 26 recovered; Concord Care Center: 15 positives, 1 recovered.

Howard County: Patty Elwood Center - 23 positives, 16 recovered.

Kossuth County: Titonka Care Center - 32 positives, 28 recovered; Accura Healthcare of Bancroft - 3 positives, 0 recovered.

Mitchell County: Faith Lutheran Home - 30 positives, 13 recovered.

Winnebago County: Lake Mills Care Center - 5 positives, 4 recovered.