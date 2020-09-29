Iowa health officials change quarantine guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Health is changing its quarantine guidelines.
Iowa state leaders said Tuesday it is recommending people do not need to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID if both were wearing masks.
You can read the full response below:
- For non-healthcare, non-residential settings, quarantine is no longer recommended if a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious individual and the close contacts are wearing face coverings consistently and correctly.
- In all scenarios below, an individual is considered a close contact when they have been within 6 feet of the COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes.
- Individuals who are a close contact due to exposure to a household member are required to quarantine for at least 14 days. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.
- Individuals who have COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days. Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their home.