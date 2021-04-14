Iowa Gov. Reynolds says J&J announcement was 'sudden and surprising'

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the decision this week to halt the Johnson & Johnson vaccine nationwide was “sudden and surprising.”

Reynolds said states around the country were not given warning of the change in plans prior to the announcement.

“We were left to develop contingency plans for yesterday and through the week,” Reynolds said.

She added that the state was already planning for a minimal supply of the J&J vaccine in the coming weeks and that the immediate impact on vaccine supply should be manageable.

There have been six cases of rare blood clots connected to the J&J vaccine. Around seven million J&J vaccines have been administered around the country.

Still, Reynolds urged Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“As soon as you are able, it is really the most important thing we can do to get back to normal,” she said.