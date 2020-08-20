A week after Iowa derecho, thousands still without power; Gov. Reynolds says 14 school districts impacted

More than a week after a derecho ravaged a large portion of Iowa, thousands are still without power and many schools are trying to form a plan to navigate the upcoming year.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday there are still about 16,000 without power in Linn County.

It was more than a week ago when a derecho, a massive and sustained straight-line windstorm, created chaos with winds between 90-110 mph for up to 45 minutes across eastern Iowa. The storm caused both widespread and significant damage, and multiple people have died.

Related: More on the Iowa derecho

She said that 20 of 31 school buildings in Cedar Rapids were damaged and that 14 school districts around the state suffered damage.

“We will permit those districts to move to primary remote learning,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said that the Iowa National Guard has removed debris from 327 city blocks in Cedar Rapids.