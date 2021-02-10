Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Many factors in place for changing statewide COVID mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa - As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions around the state, she said Wednesday that many data points were used in the decision.

Reynolds updated the state guidelines last week that enforced a mask mandate and social distancing measures.

“Iowans know what to do,” she said. “We’ve been telling them for a year what to do, and they are doing it. We’ve been able to help a little bit by being reasonable and measured and trying to balance the lives and livelihoods of Iowans.”

Reynolds said ridding the mask mandate and changing social distancing guidelines was the right call at this time due to a number of factors.

She said mental illness, substance abuse, people contemplating suicide, children being left behind socially and academically are among the things that are on the rise.

“My position on dialing up and dialing back has been very consistent from the very beginning,” Reynolds said.

The governor cited the following data as a reason why some of the restrictions were loosened: