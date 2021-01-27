Iowa's COVID-19 numbers at lowest levels since late August

The state of Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers is at the lowest levels since late August.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that there are 1,100 fewer people hospitalized now that in mid-November when the state recorded a high of around 1,500 hospitalizations.

She added that the federal government told governors this week that each state will receive a 16-percent increase in allocation starting next week. That will equate to 6,300 doses in Iowa and is guaranteed for the next three weeks.

“Even with that 16-percent increase, supply can’t keep up with the demand,” Reynolds said. “I know Iowans are very eager to get vaccinated and put COVID-19 behind them. That time is coming. We just need to remain patient.”

In about a month and a half, more than 200,000 Iowans have been vaccinated.