Iowa releases upcoming COVID-19 vaccination plan

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out a plan Thursday for vaccination in the state going forward.

“Once a group is eligible they will remain eligible,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said a new vaccination website will launch Friday to aid in the process.

The timeline is as follows:

Available now:

Health care workers

Long-term care - residents and staff

First responders

Iowans 65 and over

K-12 teachers and staff

Child care staff

Next:

Essential workers

Food processing

Agricultural production

Distribution

Manufacturing

Individuals with disabilities

Living in home settings and their direct care staff

After that as supply increases: