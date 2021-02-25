Iowa releases upcoming COVID-19 vaccination plan

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out a plan Thursday for vaccination in the state going forward.
“Once a group is eligible they will remain eligible,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said a new vaccination website will launch Friday to aid in the process.
The timeline is as follows:
Available now:
- Health care workers
- Long-term care - residents and staff
- First responders
- Iowans 65 and over
- K-12 teachers and staff
- Child care staff
Next:
- Essential workers
- Food processing
- Agricultural production
- Distribution
- Manufacturing
- Individuals with disabilities
- Living in home settings and their direct care staff
After that as supply increases:
- Remaining priority groups and Iowans 16 and over.