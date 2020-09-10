Watch live at 11: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives update on coronavirus

Rochester Overcast 44° Hi: 56° Lo: 41° Feels Like: 40° More Weather Mason City Overcast 46° Hi: 55° Lo: 45° Feels Like: 41° More Weather Albert Lea Broken Clouds 45° Hi: 56° Lo: 43° Feels Like: 41° More Weather Austin Scattered Clouds 45° Hi: 56° Lo: 43° Feels Like: 41° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 46° Hi: 54° Lo: 46° Feels Like: 41° More Weather

Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend