Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image
Watch it here.
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 9:15 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 10:36 AM
Related Content
- Watch: Gov. Walz calls on police reform action
- Watch live at 3: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak on police reform
- Governor Walz, DFL present police reform proposal
- Watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz hosts press conference
- Watch: Gov. Walz announces sweeping education plan
- Gov. Walz addresses affordable housing
- Watch: Gov. Walz talks about unemployment during the pandemic
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, health officials give COVID-19 update
Scroll for more content...