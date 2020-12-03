Housing assistance available in Minnesota until Monday (with full press conference)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Are you a Minnesotan struggling to pay your rent or mortgage?

Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that residents can apply for the Housing Assistance Program by Monday at 11:59 p.m.

“The importance of stable housing has never been clearer than during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “As Minnesotans struggle to make ends meet, we are taking action to help people keep their homes and to provide options for people without a home. We know more is needed, and that’s why we will be working to get additional funds in the upcoming special session.”