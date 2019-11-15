Clear

Watch live: President Trump impeachment hearings continue

The public session was gaveled open before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump released the summary transcript of an April congratulatory call with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

It is the latest salvo in the White House struggle to blunt Democrats’ contention that Trump abused the power of the presidency.

The focus of the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry has been on another call between Trump and Zelenskiy that was made on July 25.

In that call, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to do him “a favor” and look into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The memo recaps the short April call in which Trump congratulates Zelenskiy on his election. There is no mention of Biden or corruption but Trump does note that he once hosted the Miss Universe contest in Ukraine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warm Up Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 2 11/15

Image

Weather forecast 11/15

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Image

Creating a habitat fit for bees

Image

Kavars appeals sentence

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Community Events