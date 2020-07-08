You can watch it live here.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces new guidelines for restaurants, bars, salons and barber shops during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, May 20, 2020. AP image
You can watch it live here.
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 1:37 PM
Related Content
- Watch live at 2: Minnesota Gov. Walz gives update to combat hunger during pandemic
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, Iowa's Steve King talk on pork processing crisis
- Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak at 10:30 a.m. about riots
- Watch Gov. Walz live at 3: Minnesota lawmakers pressed to make changes after Floyd
- Watch live at 3: Minnesota Gov. Walz to speak on police reform
- Governor Walz addresses hunger on college campuses
- Gov. Walz addresses affordable housing
- Gov. Walz calls southern Minnesota cleanup a 'well-oiled machine'
- Gov. Walz requests disaster declaration for Minnesota storms
- Gov. Walz visits Southern Minnesota to talk flood recovery
Scroll for more content...