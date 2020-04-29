Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Walz, Iowa's Steve King talk on pork processing crisis

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Rep. Steve King (R-IA), and others hold press conference focusing on the ongoing COVID-19 pork processing crisis.
It will start at 1 p.m.
