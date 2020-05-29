Watch live: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak at 10:30 a.m. about riots

Happening this a.m.: Gov. Walz is scheduled to speak today at 10:30 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters angered by the death of a black man who died while pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store.

Fires burned Friday morning in Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul. National Guard members were being stationed in locations to help stem looting. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's defended the city's mostly hands-off approach with protesters. He said it was his decision to evacuate the police precinct because officers were at risk.

