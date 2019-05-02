Clear

Watch: Community discussion in Mason City about Alliant Energy price hike

Alliant Energy is increasing its gas and electric prices, and you are going to start seeing the impacts later this year.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 11:45 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 1:20 PM

KIMT NEWS 3 - Alliant Energy is increasing its gas and electric prices, and you are going to start seeing the impacts later this year.

A spokesperson for Aliant Energy said a 5% increase will go into effect starting in April, and if the board approves the increase it would go up around 25% next year.

They said the increase is to help recover costs for wind turbine investments as well as upgrades to their power grid. You can watch the forum from the Park Inn in Mason City below: 

