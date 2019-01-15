Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Watch: Toddler OK after tumbling from moving vehicle in Minnesota

Authorities in Minnesota say a two-year-old child is OK after tumbling from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 8:01 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 8:46 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say a two-year-old child is OK after tumbling from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.

Dash camera video captured the moment the car seat and toddler rolled out of the vehicle which was turning a corner on a street in Mankato and kept going Monday. Chad Cheddar Mock was driving behind the car, stopped his vehicle and ran to the child's aid.

Police and paramedics responded and checked the child for injuries. Officials say the child's mother was driving the vehicle. Mock tells KMSP-TV a woman later walked back to get the toddler.

Police say the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but it wasn't fastened to the seat in the vehicle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Community Events