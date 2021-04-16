Watch: The funeral for Iowa State Trooper Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — The funeral will be held Friday morning for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Independence Community High School. The public is welcome to attend and masks are required. Smith, a 27-year-veteran of the patrol, was shot and killed April 9 during a standoff with 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. Authorities have charged Lang with first-degree murder. He remains hospitalized.