You can watch his rally Friday night in Rochester here.
President Donald Trump - AP image.
You can watch his rally Friday night in Rochester here.
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 3:36 PM
Related Content
- Watch: President Donald Trump live from Rochester
- Watch live: President Donald Trump speaks at Rochester rally
- Watch live: President Trump impeachment hearings continue
- Watch live: President Trump signs rescue package
- Watch: President Trump arrives in Rochester
- Watch: Live with the President Trump impeachment proceedings
- Watch: Drone footage prior to President Trump's arrival in Rochester
- President Donald Trump floats November election delay
- Live Coverage: President Trump's impeachment trial opens
- President Trump is coming to Rochester
Scroll for more content...