Gov. Walz to Minnesota HS journalists in the COVID era: 'Live in the moment of this experience'

It wasn't your normal press conference with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz on Friday fielded questions from only high school journalists from around the state and touched on just how different their experiences are this year compared to any in history.

"You will be the generation that went to school during this time," he said. "Live in the moment of this experience."

As many students grapple with distance learning and shortened sporting seasons, Walz, a former teacher and coach, said he wants students who are living through this pandemic to focus on the positives despite the challenges.

"It breaks my heart," he said. "Friday nights in the fall were the greatest times of my life. It really mattered.

"It can't be that way right now, but it doesn't mean that we aren't learning. I know how hard that is - being denied something that every class before you were able to do. You are going to come out of your high school experience this year and have experiences that nobody else has ever had."