You can watch the coverage live throughout the day here.
Related Content
- Watch: Live impeachment coverage from CBS News
- CBS News live coverage: Moon launch 50th anniversary
- Live Coverage: President Trump's impeachment trial opens
- Watch live: President Trump impeachment hearings continue
- Live coverage: Third day of President Trump impeachment hearings
- McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits (with CBSN live coverage)
- Watch: Live with the President Trump impeachment proceedings
- Live coverage from the Super Bowl
- Election 2018: Live national coverage from CBSN
- New allegations against Rose emerge from women at CBS News
Scroll for more content...