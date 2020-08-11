Watch: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a press conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds holds a press conference Tuesday morning. To view the press conference, click here.

Reynolds has also issued a disaster proclamation. It allows resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of Monday’s severe weather in Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.

The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.