Watch: KIMT interviews CBS' Jim Axelrod ahead of "48 Hours" looking into Huisentruit case

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 3:11 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit will be featured on an episode of CBS' "48 Hours" airing this weekend.

The episode, titled "FindJodi," will air at 9 p.m. Central time Saturday on KIMT.

Jim Axelrod is a senior national correspondent for CBS News who reported the episode. He says the show will "certainly provide some new information" on the case.

Click play for an in-depth interview with Axelrod ahead of the show. 

Community Events