DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit will be featured on an episode of CBS' "48 Hours" airing this weekend.
The episode, titled "FindJodi," will air at 9 p.m. Central time Saturday on KIMT.
Jim Axelrod is a senior national correspondent for CBS News who reported the episode. He says the show will "certainly provide some new information" on the case.
Click play for an in-depth interview with Axelrod ahead of the show.
