Watch: Iowan Zach Johnson has the Internet buzzing - for barely hitting the ball

Zach Johnson is one of the most accomplished athletes to come out of Iowa. The professional golfer is a two-time major champion - he’s won The Masters and The Open Championship.
On Friday, during the second round of The Masters, he looked like, well, about anyone who has stood on the tee box and barely made contact with the ball. You can watch The Masters this weekend on KIMT.
Check out the clip below:
Wow! Zach Johnson is all of us... pic.twitter.com/BvVWA1wBvU
— Fantasy Golf Podcast (@fantasygolfpod) April 12, 2019
