Watch live here:
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts as she updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
She is speaking this morning.
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:05 AM
Related Content
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Reynolds speaks on COVID-19 numbers
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering Condition of the State
- Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks after announcing 21 new Coronavirus cases
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Iowa Supreme Court takes a right turn under Gov. Reynolds
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings
- Many Iowa schools closing for weeks after Gov. Reynolds' recommendation
- Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds
Scroll for more content...